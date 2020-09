23:31 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 10, 5781 , 28/09/20 Tishrei 10, 5781 , 28/09/20 Rabbanit Miriam Levinger hospitalized in serious condition Read more Wife of late Rabbi Moshe Levinger taken to the hospital on Yom Kippur night. Public called upon to pray for her recovery. ► ◄ Last Briefs