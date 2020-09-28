Official UK projection: Lockdown 'could kill 75,000 over five years'

The Daily Mail reports the official projection of non-COVID-19 deaths caused by missed cancer diagnoses, cancelled operations, and health impacts of a recession all caused by lockdown "could kill 75,000 over five years", while the virus death toll stands at almost 42,000.

The paper says the research will increase pressure on Boris Johnson to hold back on restrictions.

The paper also says a document revealed 16,000 people died as a result of the chaos in hospitals.