22:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 10, 5781 , 28/09/20 Watch: Russia Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar ends Yom Kippur in Moscow Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar in Moscow, ushers out Yom Kippur 5781.