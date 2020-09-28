Biden: Trump trying to eliminate Obamacare

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of rushing to install a new Supreme Court justice to "eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act," known as Obamacare, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, AFP reported.

Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a lifetime seat on the top court.

