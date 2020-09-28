PA starts steps towards international peace conference

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Sunday started diplomatic steps to hold an international conference at the beginning of 2021 for the peace process with Israel, a senior official said, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The PA mission to the United Nations has begun the preliminary steps with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and some countries to prepare consultations for the international conference, said Riyad Mansour, the PA’s permanent observer to the United Nations.

