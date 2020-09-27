Sudanese PM: Ties with Israel a 'complicated' issue

Sudan's Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has said that normalizing ties with Israel was a "complicated" issue needing wide debate within society, AFP reported Sunday.

Earlier this month, Israel signed US-brokered deals to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

