France vows to protect Jewish community

France’s interior minister promised on Sunday to protect France’s Jewish community from extremists after a double stabbing in Paris blamed on Islamic terrorism, The Associated Press reports.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited a synagogue ahead of the evening start of Yom Kippur, saying more than 7,000 police and soldiers are protecting Jewish services this weekend. France has Europe’s largest Jewish community.

