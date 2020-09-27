Rabin's granddaughter responds to AOC

Noa Rothman, the granddaughter of assassinated former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, on Sunday responded to New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after she dropped out of a memorial event honoring the late Israeli Prime Minister.

“After all, it was my late grandfather Itzhak Rabin, who said: You make peace with your enemies- not with your friends. Due to This brave historical act he was assassinated. But off course Populism is easier,” tweeted Rothman.

