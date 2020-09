12:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Time to hold the PLO accountable for its crimes Read more The PLO era ended Sept. 15, 2020. It is time for Israel, the US and the rest of the world to recognize this truth and act accordingly. Op-ed ► ◄ Last Briefs