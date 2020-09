11:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Women protest in front of Be'er Sheva court About 20 women are protesting in front of the court in Be'er Sheva against the decision to ban publication of the name of the suspect in the attempted murder of his wife on Rosh Hashana eve. ► ◄ Last Briefs