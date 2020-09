11:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Western Galilee car wash fined NIS 5,000 Yesterday, the police closed a car wash in one of the villages in the Western Galilee that operated in violation of the conditions of the closure and fined its owner NIS 5,000. ► ◄ Last Briefs