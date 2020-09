11:34 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Health Ministry: Number of severe patients reaches 749 The Health Ministry announced this morning that 5,855 Israelis tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. 749 of them were in critical condition, of whom 196 were on ventilator. The official death toll rose to 1,450. ► ◄ Last Briefs