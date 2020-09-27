5,723 test corona positive, 199 in critical condition

The Health Ministry this morning says that during the day that ended last night at midnight, 5,723 people tested coronavirus positive.

During the day, the results of 43,499 corona tests were obtained. The rate of verified carriers stands at 13.6 percent.

In the hospitals, 719 patients are hospitalized this morning whose condition is defined as severe, 199 of whom are on ventilator. 1,439 have died with coronavirus in Israel since the outbreak, according to official Health Ministry data.