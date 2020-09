09:05 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Shaarei Tzedek: 73 corona patients, 37 in critical condition In the Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem coronavirus ward, 73 patients are hospitalized this morning, with 37 of them in critical condition (10 on ventilator). ► ◄ Last Briefs