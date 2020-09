08:52 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Hadassah: 112 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25 in critical condition As of this morning, 112 patients are hospitalized in the coronavirus wards at Hadassah Ein Kerem, 25 of them in intensive care units - 12 of them on ventilator, the hospital said. ► ◄ Last Briefs