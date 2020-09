07:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Tishrei 9, 5781 , 27/09/20 Health Ministry worried about Yom Kippur COVID-19 spike Read more According to Health Ministry, current lockdown will have to be extended by at least 1-2 weeks to flatten curve of new infections. ► ◄ Last Briefs