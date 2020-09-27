HM Director 'assumes we won't return to routine after Simchat Torah'

Health Ministry Director Prof. Hezi Levy this morning said on an interview with Galei Tzahal: "I call on everyone - despite the right to demonstrate, we must recover. We have built an outline that allows demonstrations outside in capsules. Did what we saw last night keep to that outline?"

He said, "I'm disturbed as an Israeli citizen. It feels like we don't see what's happening; where are we galloping to? We see huge crowds, fear of prayers in places where we sought to reduce." He further said that he "assumes that after Simchat Torah we will not return to routine as we were before. We're almost at the point of no return."