Tishrei 8, 5781 , 26/09/20 Rabbi Amar issues Yom Kippur coronavirus ruling Rishon LeZion and Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Shlomo Amar instructs patients over age of 65 with symptoms to eat normally on Yom Kippur.