Ukraine: 22 dead in air force plane crash near Kharkiv

At least 22 people, including military cadets, were killed and two others seriously injured on Friday when a Ukrainian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said, according to AFP.

The Antonov-26 transport aircraft was carrying a total of 28 passengers when it crashed, including 21 military students and seven crew. The crash took place about two kilometers (1 mile) from the Chuhuiv military air base, emergency services said. The town of Chuhuiv is around 30 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv and 100 kilometers west of the front line with the pro-Russian separatists.

