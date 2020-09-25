French police arrest five more suspects over Paris stabbing

Police in France have detained five more people for questioning in connection with Friday’s stabbing attack outside the former offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, AFP reports.

The five are all men born between 1983 and 1996 who were arrested in the Paris suburb of Pantin during a search of a property linked to the main suspect.

