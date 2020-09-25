'We will not repeat the mistakes of the past'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Friday commented on the coronavirus lockdown and on the sharp increase in cases Israel has recorded recently.

"We need to tell the public the truth - we are going for a few weeks of a lockdown, but under varying conditions. We will start lifting it slowly. We will not repeat the mistakes we made of opening everything immediately," Edelstein said in an interview on Channel 13 News.

