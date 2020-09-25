Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was honored on Friday at the US Capitol, where she made history one final time, becoming the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state there.

Ginsburg's flag-draped casket was carried up the Capitol east steps and brought to Statuary Hall, where the justice's relatives, US lawmakers and dignitaries including Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, were in attendance.

