WHO official: Global death toll could reach 2 million

The global death toll from COVID-19 could double to 2 million before a successful vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic, an official at the World Health Organization said on Friday, according to Reuters.

“Unless we do it (take concerted action) ... the number you speak about (2 million deaths) is not only imaginable, but sadly very likely,” Mike Ryan, head of the UN agency’s emergencies program, told a briefing on Friday.

