Abbas calls for international peace conference next year

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday appealed to the United Nations for an international conference on the Middle East in 2021.

In an address to the General Assembly, Abbas asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene the meeting on the Palestinian issue "early next year" and bring in "all relevant parties."

