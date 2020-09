17:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 New record: 8,178 test positive for COVID-19 in a single day A new record has been set as 8,178 individuals tested positive yesterday for COVID-19. Among this number, 708 are in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs