Abbas invites terrorist groups to participate in Palestinian elections

In a speech before the United Nations General Assembly Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has invited terrorist groups to participate in forthcoming elections for the Palestinian presidency and parliament.

"We are ready to hold electioons for the parliament and the presidency with the participation of all organizations and parties (which include Hamas and Islamic Jihad). The PLO has not authorized anyone to speak for the Palestinian people," Abbas declared.

"The only way to achieve peace is by ending the occupation and through establishment of an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. Whoever thinks the Palestinian people will accept the occupation or submit to international pressure is living in an illusion," Abbas added.