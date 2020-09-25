|
16:59
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20
Paris: Two seriously wounded in stabbing attack
Two people have been seriously wounded in a stabbing attack in Paris. French police announced that two suspects in the attack have been arrested.
The attack occurred near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
The magazine offices themselves have been attacked three times by Arab terrorists. In one of these attacks in 2015, twelve people were killed, including the magazine's publishing director of that time.
Last Briefs