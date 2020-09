16:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Ginsburg first woman since Rosa Parks to lie in state at Capitol Bldg. Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become the first woman since Rosa Parks to lie in state at the Capitol Building. Her casket arrived there moments ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs