Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 IDF troops arrest suspect who crossed from northern Gaza into Israel IDF troops have arrested a suspect who crossed from the northern sector of the Gaza Strip into Israel a short time ago. The suspect was not carrying any weapon and he is being investigated at the point of his arrest.