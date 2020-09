15:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 I’m an American Jew, And I LOVE President Donald J. Trump Read more MSNBC's Donny Deutsch castigated Jews who support Trump for not looking back at Jewish history. We looked and saw something else. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs