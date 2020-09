12:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 New missile system to 'ensure future naval supremacy' The Ministry of Defense has conducted a successful test of sea-to-sea missiles developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. The IDF reports that the new system will ensure Israel's future naval supremacy. ► ◄ Last Briefs