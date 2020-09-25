Dep. Att-General decries incident of Arab being refused entry to Yitzhar

Deputy Attorney-General Dina Zilber has ordered an investigation into an incident that occurred yesterday, when a health worker sent to conduct coronavirus testing in the Samarian community of Yitzhar was refused entry to the community due to his being an Arab.

According to a report on Channel 12 News, Zilber wrote: "This was an incident of discrimination that flies in the face of basic humanitarian principles and contradicts the values of equality and basic respect that we espouse as a democratic society."