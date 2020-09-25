Minister Meirav Cohen: We will only support 'proportional' legislation

Minister for Social Equality Meirav Cohen (Blue & White) has stated her opposition to regulations that would limit demonstrations, calling such restrictions "officially imposed insanity."

"Announcing a state of emergency solely in order to restrict demonstrations, without obtaining the authorization of the Knesset, is absolutely insane," Cohen said. "We will not lend a hand to this. In light of the high rate of contagion, it is right and proportional to impose legislation that limits public gatherings of all kinds, for a period of seven days - including restrictions on demonstrations. Proportional legislation - such as that we agreed to - yes. Political highwaymanship - no."