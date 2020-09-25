Facebook warns of Russian state influence, removes hundreds of accounts

Facebook has removed dozens of pages and hundreds of accounts it said were linked to Kremlin disinformation campaigns, Business Insider reports.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, announced in a blog post yesterday that Facebook had uncovered activity that "originated in Russia and focused primarily on Syria and Ukraine."

A few weeks ago, Facebook claimed to have uncovered another cluster of operations traced to official Russian sources, including a news organization called "Peace Data" that allegedly targeted US progressives and recruited left-wing freelance writers, offering them $200 per news article.

Facebook is now also warning about Russian influence campaigns during the 2020 presidential election, with Gleicher noting that: "We've seen deceptive campaigns target journalists and public figures in the past, including as part of hack-and-leak operations."