Justice Minister: Restricting protests & prayers tramples on democracy

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue & White) stated this morning that using regulations imposed during a state of emergency to restrict demonstrations or communal prayer constitutes "trampling on democracy."

"We will not allow regulations that are only permitted to be legislated due to a state of emergency to prevent demonstrations or communal prayer to take place," he said. "This would constitute a trampling of democracy. Blue & White will work to correct the legislation in the Knesset. We must all unite at this time in order to battle the real enemy - the coronavirus epidemic."