11:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Opposition MKs block bill to limit protests during pandemic Read more With just hours left until tighter lockdown goes into effect, Knesset deadlocked over Likud's bid to get emergency powers to limit protests. ► ◄ Last Briefs