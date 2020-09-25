Blue & White to oppose restrictions on demonstrations, communal prayer

In a letter to his party's members, Blue & White leader and Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated his party's official opposition to regulations that would restrict demonstrations or communal prayer. The new regulations for a total lockdown are currently being held up in committee, after passing only one of the required three Knesset votes in order to become law.

"The decision to impose a harsh lockdown is designed to control the epidemic and not to stop demonstrations or communal prayer," Gantz wrote. "We will continue to advance legislation via democratic means and will refrain from using emergency regulations that target demonstrations, communal prayer, or any other issue [unrelated to the health crisis]."