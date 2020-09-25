|
Prof. Gamzu to return to Ichilov unless there are 'dramatic developments'
In an interview with the Associated Press, the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said that he plans to return to his former position as director of Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital on November 1, unless there are "dramatic developments."
"I think that we'll reach more manageable numbers by next month, in terms of the numbers of new cases reported each day," he told AP.
