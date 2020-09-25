MK Forer: Govt is silencing Prof. Gamzu in its headlong rush to lockdown

Speaking at a meeting of the Knesset's Regulatory Committee, MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) questioned why the government's coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, was not being invited to present his professional opinion before committee members.

"This committee's head is evading the request of MKs who want to hear from the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu," Forer said. "There is a prevailing feeling here that we are heading toward a lockdown that will close down the entire economy, thereby destroying it, against the stated opinion of the project manager appointed by the government - who is now being silenced and not allowed to present his opinion before the committee."