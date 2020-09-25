|
11:15
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20
El Al still not allowed through Saudi airspace on cargo routes to India
Despite the recent warming in relations between Israel and Gulf States, El Al cargo flights from Israel to Mumbai, India, are still not permitted to cross Saudi air space.
A statement from the Israeli Pilots' Association noted that: "The fact that only foreign airlines are currently allowed to cross Saudi airspace on routes to the East puts Israeli airlines at a disadvantage. The government should act to resolve this situation, given the current warming in relations between Israel and Sunni Muslim nations."
Last Briefs