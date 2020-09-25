|
10:41
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20
Man arrested after police find bootleg alcohol in Samaria warehouse
A man in his fifties, a resident of the center of the country, has been arrested on suspicion of having stored a quantity of bootleg alcohol in a warehouse in Samaria.
Police raided the warehouse and found rolls of fake labels and machinery for sticking the labels onto bottles. The man was taken for questioning and then released with restrictive conditions. The Health Ministry has ordered the destruction of the alcohol.
