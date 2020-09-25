Police shut tomb of Rashbi in Meron, weld gates closed

Following clashes between people wishing to pray at the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi) in Meron, and police at the site, police have decided to close the site completely, and have welded the doors shut, according to a report on Kikar Hashabbat.

Police stated that their actions were taken out of concern that people at the site would violate regulations on gatherings, without specifying whether such gatherings had actually taken place.