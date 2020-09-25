Joint List's Jewish MK submits 3,900 reservations to new Covid-19 bill

MK Ofer Cassif (Joint List) has submitted 3,900 reservations to the new coronavirus law currently at committee stage.

"I have submitted 3,900 reservations so far, in the name of the Joint List," Cassif said. "This bill is dictatorial in nature and will bring catastrophe to the health system, the economy, and the social fabric of the country. Now that the government has abandoned the country's citizens, we are forced to fight for the general public instead."