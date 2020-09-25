Jerusalem Arabs prefer 'Israeli hospitals' for coronavirus treatment

According to the Ministry of Health, Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Jerusalem are being obliged to absorb large numbers of coronavirus cases from the Arab population of the city, due to Arab patients refusing to use their own hospitals.

The Ministry of Health contacted three Arab hospitals in East Jerusalem asking them to admit coronavirus patients from the Arab sector, but the hospitals responded that the patients were simply not interested in being hospitalized there, and preferred "Israeli hospitals."

The Arab hospitals concerned are the Al-Maksad, Augusta Victoria, and the French Hospital.