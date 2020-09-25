|
Kim Jong Un apologizes for shooting of apparent South Korean defector
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized to the South Korean government for the fatal shooting of a South Korean national by North Korean soldiers, Bloomberg news reports.
The South Korean government employee was apparently trying to defect to North Korean when he was shot by North Korean military personnel, who burned his body out of fear that he was carrying the coronavirus.
