09:05 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Record-breaking 7,527 new coronavirus diagnoses in 24 hours Read more Number of positive tests hits record high of 12.8% as death toll climbs to 1,378, with 669 coronavirus patients in serious condition.