Minister Elkin: If Gamzu thinks he's not needed, he can leave

Interviewed on Reshet Kan Bet this morning, Higher Education Secretary Zeev Elkin dismissed remarks made by the government's coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, who said yesterday that he supported tightening the lockdown but opposed a full closure.

"If Gamzu feels that he doesn't need to be here, then he's always free to get up and leave," Elkin said. "It's possible that during the past month, we were working according to overly optimistic scenarios, and that Gamzu therefore thought that we could permit more and more things, even when the numbers [of new infections] were high. But that approach has not proved itself," he noted.