News BriefsTishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20
Forecast: No change till early next week, Yom Kippur hot and humid
Today: Partially cloudy to clear with temperatures close to the seasonal average. Tonight will be partially cloudy, mainly in the north of the country where there is a possibility of local light rain showers.
Shabbat: Partially cloudy with no significant change to temperatures. Possibility of light local rain in the north and along coastal areas.
Sunday: Mostly clear. Temperatures will rise, mainly on higher ground an in the interior of the country, to slightly above the seasonal average.
Yom Kippur: Mostly clear. Temperatures will rise further to heatwave conditions, mainly on higher ground and in the interior of the country. Coastal areas will be hot and humid.
