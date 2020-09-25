Update: 7,527 new cases diagnosed in last 24 hrs, 12.8% positive rate

7,527 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to updated figures provided by the Health Ministry. The rate of positive samples was 12.8%.

The number of patients in serious condition declined, from 708 (a record high) two days ago, to 692 yesterday, to 669 today.

No additional patients had to be placed on ventilators, and no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 729 more people have made a full recovery, defined as having received two successive negative test results.