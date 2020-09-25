Police chief: We'll be less tolerant of lockdown breaches this time around

Head of the police investigatory department, Chief Superintendent Ziv Sagiv, was interviewed by Reshet Bet this morning and asked what he thought will happen during lockdown - will people continue to hold protests despite orders banning them in their current format?

"It's reasonable to assume that some protesters will clash with police," Sagiv said. "But this time around, we will display far less tolerance than we have in the past. We are going to be taking a much more inflexible approach. The general public has to understand that any unnecessary exit from one's home endangers lives. We are at war."